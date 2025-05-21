2024 data from the Social Security Administration reveals the 100 most popular baby names by state.

If you're adding to your family this year check out this list of the most frequently given names in Michigan. Which trends will continue into 2025?

Spoiler alert: YES, Liam and Sophia are included among the top 10.

According to provisional numbers from the CDC nearly 3.6 million babies were born in the United States in 2024. That number is slightly up 1% as compared to 2023 however in Michigan birth rates continue to slide.

According to MLive the most recent data available for the year 2023 shows the number of deaths reported in Michigan outweighed the number of newborns for the fourth year in a row. In fact, in 2023 Michigan reported the fewest amount of babies born since the 1940s.

Michiganders are having fewer babies!

While raising kids has always been costly it has become even more so with recent tariffs and rising inflation. According to the latest numbers from LendingTree the average cost of raising a small child in the U.S. is $29,419-- up nearly 36% from 2023.

While experts expect another "baby boom" in the coming years as more Michiganders reach child-bearing years we also face a worker shortage as residents continue to flee to states like Florida, Texas, and Indiana. Losing Michiganders, both current and future, means fewer members of the workforce-- and that could be a problem.

Top Baby Names of 2024

Before we get to the top baby names of the year I'd like to point out a few of my top favorite names from the 100 on the list:

Boys: Roman (31), August (59), Atlas (80), Declan (88).

Girls: Aurora (16), Nova (19), Aria (34), Maeve (57).

Michigan Most Popular Baby Names While Olivia and Liam take the top spots as the most popular baby names in the United States, Michigan parents had other ideas.

