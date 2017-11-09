Michigan To Get Blasted With Nearly A Foot Of Snow Today
Residents or people traveling to the northern part of the lower peninsula today can plan on wearing some thermal underneath their clothes.
The National Weather Service has confirmed there will be parts of Michigan today that will get its first foot of snow of November. From Cadillac to Petoskey, anywhere from 2 - 6 inches of snow can be expected, while parts of the upper peninsula will see up to a foot of snow.
Light amounts of snow may be seen this evening in the Kalamazoo area but nothing of significant build up. I'll call this the calm before the storm.