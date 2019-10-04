Michigan Teen Severely Burnt After Taking A ‘Fire Challenge’

A 'Fire Challenge' goes too far and scares a teen for life

Some "Challenges" that teens are taking part in are fun and harmless. Commonsensemedia, lists a few of them...

Try Not to Laugh Challenge. Popularized by YouTubers like Markiplier, this trend involves watching short, funny videos and trying not to laugh. It's simple and harmless, though there's often a lot of laughing at others' expense.

Whisper Challenge. You may have seen this one on Jimmy Fallon: One person wears headphones playing loud music. The other person says a phrase out loud, and the one listening to music tries to read their lips and repeat the phrase. Hilarity ensues.

Mannequin Challenge. A group of people gets together, poses, and freezes in place, and someone with a camera walks around recording the scene while music plays.

But, some 'Challenges' are dangerous and can seriously harm you. the latest 'Challenge' is horrifying...it is called the 'Fire Challenge'...

The fire challenge is a YouTube trend from 2012 that usually involves people being doused in rubbing alcohol and lit on fire for a few seconds. The alcohol burns off quickly, and the fire is generally extinguished in a bathtub or other water source.

This reckless game has left a child/young teen really hurt! The Detroit Free Press reports that Tabatha Cleary said that her 12-year-old son Jason spent four days in the hospital after a friend sprayed him with nail polish remover and set him ablaze as part of a "fire challenge" Saturday. Jason sustained chin, chest and stomach burns, and is now at home after being released from the hospital, the station reports. Dearborn Heights police are investigating the incident.

Kids across the country are trying out this awful game. Anyone who has sustained a serious burn knows how painful and risky this game is. Warn your teens!