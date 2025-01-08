Michigan: Target and Walmart No Longer Accepting This Payment

Many Michigan supermarkets including Walmart and Target will be enforcing this new cash rule in 2025.

If you pay with cash moving forward, that cash needs to be intact in every way. Stores, banks, credit unions, and other businesses will no longer accept mutilated currency according to EN.AS.com,

To bolster the security of the monetary system, the Bureau of Engraving, the Secret Service, and the Advanced Counterfeit Deterrence (ACD) Steering Committee have implemented an initiative to stop U.S. retailers, banks, and ATMs from accepting specific banknotes.

What is mutilated currency? It's simply damaged cash. I've been guilty of leaving a few dollars in my pants pocket only to have them washed and dried with my clothing. They tend to come out of the laundry unrecognizable. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing provided several common ways cash can become damaged making it unusable now in the U.S.

Fire

Water

Chemicals

Explosives

Animal, insect, or rodent damage

Petrification or deterioration by burying

This new policy comes just weeks after the strange policy banning $500, $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000. You can read more about that by tapping here.

Below you'll find 3 examples of mutilated currency from the Bureau of Engraving & Printing.

If you have damaged currency, don't just throw it away. You might be able to trade your damaged cash for new cash. You can submit a request for mutilated currency redemption with the U.S. government. Tap here for more info.

