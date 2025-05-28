Signs That Your Michigan Neighbors Might Be Swingers

In Michigan, there's a community of tens of thousands who embrace a unique and secret lifestyle, complete with secret symbols and playful outfits. Let's take a closer look at this intriguing underground scene.

Depending on the source, Michigan has anywhere from 53,000 to 70,000 residents in the swinging lifestyle. So, what is a swinger, and how can I tell if my neighbors are in the lifestyle?

Swingers are usually non-monogamous couples and sometimes singles who engage in swapping sex partners. It is nearly impossible to get a head count of swingers. Bedbible.com estimated that 2.4 million people participated in this taboo lifestyle in 2023.

This lifestyle isn't for everyone. Having a healthy relationship with no jealousy, an open mind, and good health is very important in the world of swinging.

It was super easy to spot a swinging couple in the 90s and early 2000s. You would see two couples having dinner late on Friday night at your local Applebee's, being super playful at the table. The females of the couple almost always look like they are way out of their husbands' league, and were dressed very sexy. The husbands were likely wearing shirts by Affliction or Ed Hardy. Thankfully, those styles and stereotypes have died down. But there are ways to identify swingers in Michigan.

6 Ways to Identify Swingers in Michigan

Upside-down Pineapple

By now, most people know about the upside-down pineapple. Rumor has it that this started with an upside-down pineapple in your shopping cart. If this is true, that would mean grocery stores were quite literally a meat market. Now people place a pineapple sticker upside down on their water bottles and other items.

Upside down pineapple equals swingers Canva loading...

Pampas Grass a.k.a. Cortaderia Selloana

I've known a lot of people in the swinging lifestyle in my life. But I've never noticed Pampas Grass in their home. This may be true, but I'm unsure of this one.

Pampas Grass a.k.a. Cortaderia Selloana Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Black Ring Worn on Right Hand

Many swingers wear a black ring on their right hand as a sign that they are swingers. I've also known men who are swingers to have black wedding bands on their left ring finger.

Black ring on the right hand could indicate that person is a swinger. Canva loading...

Garden Gnomes

When I think of yard gnomes, I think of my Grandmother's garden, not sex parties. However, the garden gnome symbol has been gaining popularity for years, according to swinger-symbol.com.

Yard ornaments like garden gnomes could be a sign of a swinger Canva loading...

Pink Flamingo Yard Ornaments

Here's another alleged swinger symbol that reminds me of my grandmother's home. Oh God... no! Apparently, pink flamingo yard ornaments are a sign that a swinger lives there.

Yard ornaments like Pink Flamingos could be a sign of a swinger. Canva loading...

Hot Tub

I can't stress enough that you should not assume that a person with a hot tub is a swinger. Over 7 million Americans own hot tubs. There are only an estimated 2.4 million swingers in the U.S. That means that more non-swingers own hot tubs than swingers. However, swingers love a big hot tub.

Hot Tub Canva loading...

You only live once. As long as you're not hurting others, do what makes you happy. Have fun out there, you little freaks.

READ MORE: Legendary Michigan Parade May Be In Its Final Years

7 Michigan Nudist Resorts Gallery Credit: sylv1rob1 Getty Stock/Think Stock