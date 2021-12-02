Michigan Snowmobile Laws That Might Surprise You

Did you know that if your driver's license to operate a vehicle is suspended or revoked, you're not legally allowed to operate a snowmobile? The regulations for operating a snowmobile in Michigan are way more strict than you may think.

Growing up in the 1980s, snowmobiling in Michigan was more of a free for all. If there were strict laws regarding these wintertime joy rides, my family didn't know about them. That's not the case in 2021/2022. These regulations might come as no surprise to avid snowmobilers in Michigan. However, they sure surprised me.

Michigan Snowmobile Regulations That Might Surprise You

Breaking the law on a snowmobile can result in points on your Michigan automobile driver's license according to Michigan.gov. Operating a snowmobile while under the influence will result in 4 points on your driving record while manslaughter, negligent homicide, or a felony will get you 6 points.

You cannot legally operate a snowmobile in Michigan without a current and valid driver's license. If your license is suspended or revoked, you are not permitted to drive a snowmobile. People ages 12-17 can operate a snowmobile with a valid snowmobile safety certificate.

Leave animals alone. You cannot legally chase animals including birds with a snowmobile.

No loaded weapons of any kind. You can only transport a gun if it's not loaded and a bow if it's unstrung.

The Michigan state laws regarding operating a snowmobile have many do's and don'ts that involve safety and respect for others' property and space. See the full list of regulations for operating snowmobiles in Michigan from Michigan.gov by clicking here.

