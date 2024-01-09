It’s Illegal to Operate Snow Blowers in Michigan Outside of These Hours

It's that time of the year when 'snow removal' is added to our daily chore list in Michigan. While it's difficult to predict the exact time of day we'll be removing snow from our sidewalks and driveways, some hours seem to be more of a nuisance than others. And not only is it an annoyance, it's also illegal to use a snow blower to remove snow during certain hours of the day.

When is it Illegal to Operate a Snow blower in Michigan?

Snow blowers are loud. They can make a tranquil, cozy winter morning or evening sound like a monster truck rally. Noise ordinances vary across the state and that's where we have to be mindful in Michigan when we're removing snow with a snow blower. Operating a snow blower outside of these hours could be a noise violation and you could potentially be fined:

Kent County -

The ordinance in most Kent County cities prohibits excessive noise that interrupts your neighbor's peace and quiet between the hours of 10 pm and 7 am.

Calhoun County-

Most cities in Calhoun County prohibit excessive noise between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Kalamazoo County-

Cities in Kalamazoo County generally require residents to keep noise levels down during the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Wayne County-

Wayne County's noise ordinance prohibits excessive noise between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday- Thursday, 12:01a.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Ingham County-

Typical quiet hours in Ingham County are between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Being mindful of our neighbors is key so checking your city's noise ordinance is a good idea to be on the safe side.

