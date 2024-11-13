These Major Retailers Will All Be Closed For Thanksgiving in Michigan

These major retailers will all be closed in Michigan in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Can you believe it's almost already here? I've barely stocked up on any bags of frozen hashbrowns, cans of green beans, or tubes of crescent rolls! All are popular items which seem to be the first to fly off the shelves at any Michigan Meijer store.

Get our free mobile app

While major retailers battle for every consumer's precious few dollars the competition is heating up with grocers like Aldi undercutting competitors and touting an entire Thanksgiving meal for 10 people for only $47.

Aldi Michigan Aldi - Getty Images loading...

However, you'll want to make sure you are well-prepared for turkey day in advance as Aldi is one of the growing group of retailers choosing to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day which falls on Thursday, November 28 this year.

So that means no more sending your significant other out to the store to grab another cannister of French's fried onions or Ocean Spray. Perhaps misjudging the amount of alcohol you'll need to get through this holiday with extended family post-election is a more likely scenario-- no judgement!

It is important to note this closure isn't only limited to major grocery chains either; plenty of big box retailers who once opened their doors after dinner on Thursday to get a head start on Black Friday deals are now closing up shop for the day and that restores my faith in humanity just a small bit.

Seriously, remember the days where we were all trampling each other just to get the newest and biggest gadgets like the movie Jingle All The Way? Let's never do that again, please.

11 Stores Closed On Thanksgiving In Michigan Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson

10 More Stores Closed On Thanksgiving In Michigan These popular retail stores in Michigan confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson