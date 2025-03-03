Michigan has thousands of top-notch restaurants and plenty of spots that serve delicious, juicy burgers. If you're looking for one of the best burgers in America, you'll find it at one iconic burger joint in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Restaurant Now Named One Of America's Best Burger Joints

Time Out ranked the top burger spots in America that serve the most mouthwateringly juicy and well-seasoned burgers. One family-owned Michigan spot makes the list for its famous sliders.

Motz's Burgers with locations in Detroit and Redford has been serving its classic sliders to happy customers for decades. Time Out says:

Motz’s fresh, never-frozen sliders are the classic fast food style, diminutive and served on a squishy bun. The kitchen adds the standard ketchup, mustard, pickles slices, and, best of all, a heap of sweet, caramelized onions. The buns are baked locally in Michigan.

Motz's Burgers keeps its menu short and simple and offers the best hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or double burgers. Add a side of crispy, golden shoestring french fries, or onion rings. Order a delicious chocolate, strawberry, or vanilla milkshake for a sweet treat with the best burgers in the U.S. Motz's Burgers also offers a tasty hand-breaded cod loin fish sandwich or a chicken sandwich with pickles and spicy mayo.

Motz's Redford location also serves a tasty breakfast burger topped with a fried egg, applewood smoked bacon, and real American cheese.

Stop by Motz's Burgers in Detroit or Redford and enjoy one of the best burgers in the nation.

