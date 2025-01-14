Many Michigan residents are making travel plans for several reasons including spring/summer vacations or to escape somewhere warm for the winter season. However, officials are urging Michigan residents to reconsider traveling to areas deemed too dangerous to visit.

Michigan Residents Warned To 'Reconsider Travel' To These Spots

The U.S. Department of State regularly reviews travel advisories based on several risk factors Updated travel warnings include two popular destinations for cruise ships and visiting tourists. Traveling to these places could seriously threaten Michigan residents who do not heed the warnings.

Officials advise reconsidering travel to most portions of Guatemala and Belize as these areas have problems with gangs, robbery, carjacking, drug trafficking, and violence. Guatemala remains under a level three “reconsider travel” alert, the next-to-highest warning, while Belize is under the level 2 “exercise increased caution” category. According to the report, visitors should be highly aware of their surroundings:

“Local law enforcement may not always respond well to serious crimes, leading to low arrest and conviction rates. While tourists are not usually targeted, they can still be victims of opportunistic crimes”

Travelers visiting these spots should be cautious, even in tourist areas and during the day. Avoid showing off signs of wealth, walking/driving at night, and do not resist any robbery attempts. Several other places are now deemed too dangerous for Americans to visit and can be found in the list below.

The Official U.S. Government 'Do Not Travel' List Traveling to unique and exotic places rather than the usual tourist traps can be quite an adventure. However, it's crucial to research your destination thoroughly.

While every trip comes with some degree of risk, requiring you to mind your surroundings and take some precautions, there are some places you just shouldn't visit, as they are not worth the risk.

The United States government has a convenient website that helps by listing travel advisories they have in place for countries all over the world, ranking the risk from Level 1 through Level 4.

