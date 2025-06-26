Tensions are escalating on Capitol Hill after military strikes in Iran. Michigan representatives are caught in the crossfire, and reactions are heating up.

After President Trump ordered and executed a bombing of Iran over the weekend that was not approved by the U.S. Congress, articles of Impeachment were raised, according to Newsweek.

Democratic Representative Al Green of Texas introduced the articles over what he views as "illegal and unconstitutional" military strikes against Iran. U.S. planes on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—amid Tehran's war with Israel.

Nobody expected 128 Democrats to vote on the side of Trump in this case. However, that's exactly what happened.

Michigan lawmakers who voted to block the impeachment articles are receiving lots of backlash on social media. A great example of this is Hillary Scholten. Michigan saw this West Michigan resident as a defender of the Constitution. This is how LVC.org describes her:

Hillary Scholten is an attorney with deep ties in western Michigan who has worked to defend immigrants, those who have faced housing discrimination, and victims of sexual harassment.

Videos slamming Scholten can be found all over TikTok, like this one:

The 4 Democrats from Michigan who voted to block Trump's impeachment are up for reelection in the midterms on November 3rd, 2026.

4 Michigan Democrats Who Voted to Block New Trump Impeachment

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill Getty Images loading...

Debbie Dingell

Congresswoman Dingell began representing Michigan's 6th Congressional District in 2023 and has declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tap here to contact Debbie Dingell.

House Member-Elect Class Poses For Group Photo On U.S. Capitol Steps Getty Images loading...

Kristen McDonald Rivet

Congresswoman McDonald began representing Michigan's 8th Congressional District in 2025 and has declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tap here to contact Kristen McDonald Rivet.



Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-MI) receives backlash Getty Images loading...

Hillary Scholten

Congresswoman Scholten began representing Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in 2023 and has declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tap here to contact Hillary Scholten.

National Breast Cancer Coalition Holds Rally On Capitol Hill Getty Images loading...

Haley Stevens

Congresswoman Stevens began representing Michigan's 11th Congressional District in 2019 and has declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Tap here to contact Haley Stevens.

If you strongly disagree with their votes, make your voice heard and contact your Michigan representatives.

