Best and Worst States for Teachers: Where Does Michigan Rank?

Teachin' ain't easy!

That's why I chose to say silly things on the radio as my profession instead of being in charge of shaping the future leaders of our nation. I mean, no pressure or anything.

Get our free mobile app

It is painfully obvious that our teachers do not get the credit nor support they deserve. Not only are they educators they are mentors, confidants, advocates, counselors, problem-solvers, security guards, custodians-- all at the same time!

Although it can be profoundly rewarding, those who chose careers in education often find themselves underpaid and overworked. So, where does Michigan fall in the national ranking when it comes to best and worst states for teachers?

According to WalletHub,

Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree, and teacher salaries consistently fail to keep up with inflation. In fact, teachers earn an average of $3,644 less per year than they did 10 years ago

With the goal of helping educators find the best environments and opportunities for work WalletHub ranked all 50 states including D.C. based on 25 key factors of "teacher-friendliness" including things like:

annual salaries

job turnover rates

average teacher pension

existence of digital learning plan

working mom-friendliness

Where Does Michigan Rank?

Well, it's not good. WalletHub gave Michigan an overall score of only 40.35 points meaning The Mitten is among one of the worst state for teachers, ranking at #39 out of 50. Michigan fell pretty low in the "opportunity & completion" category, and even lower when it came to "academic & work environment". That's pretty discouraging, I must say.

When to comes to the best states for teachers Virginia came in first place with an overall score of 60.56. Michigan definitely has room for improvement!

Top 12 Michigan High Schools For Athletes Where do Michigan's student-athletes thrive the most? According to Niche , these are the 12 best schools in Michigan for athletes. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

5 Favorite High School Marching Bands in Southwest Michigan for 2023