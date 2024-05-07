Moms Receive Discounted Admission At Binder Park Zoo This Mother’s Day

Bring mom out to see her favorite animals this Mother's Day!

A special tradition continues as Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek, Michigan is once again offering discounted admission to mothers and grandmothers across southwest Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

About Binder Park Zoo

The 400+ acre zoo has been connecting people with nature since 1977. Field trips to Binder Park Zoo as a kid were the best and spending the day there with friends and family as an adult is even better.

If you aren't giddy with joy like a little schoolkid when you're feeding the giraffes in the Wild Africa Exhibit then you're doing it wrong!

Binder Park Zoo giraffe Binder Park Zoo, with permission loading...

Binder Park Zoo is now welcoming visitors for the 2024 season but this Sunday, May 12 is for the moms. Ahead of Mother's Day 2024 the zoo says,

Bring Mom out to see her favorite animals, whether it’s Dexter the Southern Cassowary, Tushar the red panda, or the goat herd in their new habitat! Hop aboard the Wilderness Tram and go on a safari through Wild Africa to feed the giraffe...Treat Mom to lunch or a snack at Kalahari Kitchen or Beulah’s Restaurant, and maybe she’d enjoy a spin on the Conservation Carousel...Whatever you choose, your adventure starts at Binder Park Zoo, and you’ll be celebrating your Mom too!

Mothers and grandmothers will receive half-price regular admission when accompanied by their children (or grandchildren). Regular admission is $17.75 for adults, $16.25 for seniors 65+ and $14.75 for children ages 2-10. Children under age 2 are admitted free of charge.

One of my favorite things is to see the zoo mamas with all their little ones; I hope to see some of that on Sunday! On Mother's Day the zoo is open 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with last entry at 5:00 p.m.

Binder Park Zoo Binder Park Zoo, with permission loading...

Mother's Day Brunch Buffets in West Michigan 2024 Looking to enjoy a yummy brunch buffet with mom this Mother's Day? Here's where you can do that in West Michigan. Gallery Credit: Janna