Where Does Michigan Rank When It Comes to States Most Obsessed With Food Delivery?

These days getting what you need is easier than ever. Whether it be prescriptions, pet supplies, or even an entire fridge's worth of meals-- it's only one click away!

It's convenient albeit dangerous-- just ask the Michigan dad whose kid went viral earlier this year when the child ordered over $1000 worth of food from mobile ordering site GrubHub. His son wasn't the first to do it and he certainly won't be the last.

Call me old-fashioned but when I want food fast, delivery services like GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats aren't really the first to come to my mind. Especially considering all the convenience fees and extra add-ons like tipping, plus the time it takes for someone to accept, receive, and deliver your order? I'll just go get it myself.

In fact, DoorDash is facing some backlash after releasing a statement just yesterday warning their customers that their order could be delayed if they elect not to pre-tip delivery drivers before their order has been delivered. Seems a little backwards, right?

Well, it looks like I'm in the minority as the National Restaurant Association reports that nearly 75% of Millennials and 66% of Gen Z say takeout/food delivery is now an "essential" to the way they live. It was certainly "essential" during the Covid-19 pandemic, that's for sure!

GreatLakesStakes.com decided to dive into Google data to reveal which states are most obsessed with food delivery apps, as well as also highlighting Michigan's go-to app. After analyzing Google search data over the past 12 months for 50 of America's most popular fast food apps, here's what they found:

Michigan ranks #12 when it comes to state most obsessed with food delivery apps with over 3,972,600 Google searches for them.

Which App Do Michiganders Prefer?

DoorDash came in at the #1 spot, followed by Uber Eats and GrubHub. Services like Postmates didn't even register-- is that still a thing here anymore?

Check out the complete ranking of most food delivery obssesed states below:

California - 20,612,280 New York - 13,327,560 Texas - 11,764,440 Florida - 11,369,640 Illinois - 6,387,600 Georgia - 5,437,680 Pennsylvania - 5,346,600 Ohio - 5,331,840 North Carolina - 5,059,320 New Jersey - 4,718,520 Virginia - 4,422,960 Michigan - 3,972,600 Maryland - 3,888,240 Massachusetts - 3,805,560 Washington - 3,660,120

Which is your preferred way to get food, fast?

