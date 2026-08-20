The Pickers will make their way back to Michigan this fall in search of more great finds. If you've got junk, then TV's Mike Wolfe and his American Pickers want to hear from you!

American Pickers Want to See What Michigan Collectors Are Hiding

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"Pickers" Planning a Stop in Michigan This October

Get ready to open up your pole barn, Quonset hut, basement, attic, and any other dark, dusty, and forgotten corner that could possibly be hiding "buried' treasure. According to the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce the Pickers team will be in our area this fall looking for any diamonds in the rough:

unique, unusual, and one-of-a-kind collections with incredible stories, especially collections they’ve never seen before! If you or someone you know has a collection that might be a fit for the show, they’d love to hear from you. -- South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce via Facebook The Pickers are planning a return to Michigan in October and are looking for, especially collections they’ve never seen before! If you or someone you know has a collection that might be a fit for the show, they’d love to hear from you. -- South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce

What Are They Looking For?

The Pickers are in search of private estates and collections which include any historical items such as old cars and motorcycles, rare vintage toys (a favorite of Mike's especially), historic gas pump globes, and the like.

What the Pickers are not looking for are public collections from flea markets, antique malls, museums, or any other businesses. Private collections only.

If you, or anyone else you know, fits the parameters of the Pickers, give them a call. This could be your big break! Share your story on TV and earn some cold hard cash off something that's just sitting collecting dust anyways. Contact the Pickers crew at (646) 493-2184 or send an email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include:

Full name

City & State

Contact info

Brief description of the collection

20 Unusual Michigan Town Names And How They Actually Got Their Names Across its 83 counties, there are some weird town names around the state, but in a fun way. The stories behind why these towns have been given those names are just as wacky. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill