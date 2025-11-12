The beloved Michigan News Agency in downtown Kalamazoo will open its doors one final time for a community book sale honoring its late owner’s legacy.

It truly is the end of an era! Here's how to pay your respects one final time to one of Kalamazoo's historic landmarks, which has been in business since the late '40s.

Here's What You Need to Know:

We were shocked and saddened to learn of Michigan News Agency owner, Dean Hauck, in February 2025. As WOODTV8 writes,

Under Hauck’s leadership, the store became a downtown Kalamazoo landmark. Her father opened the business in 1947, and she spent her childhood helping around the store before taking over in 1988.

After Dean’s passing, the future of the iconic newsstand seemed uncertain. Each day on my commute through downtown Kalamazoo, I’d look over at the shop and see the “closed” sign and wonder if it would ever reopen. The answer is yes, however only for a brief moment.

WOODTV8 reports the building which houses the Michigan News Agency has been purchased by Kalamazoo Forward Ventures, who will reopen the store for three days to sell the remaining merchandise. All books will be discounted to 50% off on November 22, 28, and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In a statement to WOOD the investment firm says,

'This sale is about giving neighbors one more chance to discover great books, share fond memories, and support a space that has meant so much to so many. We plan to transition this building in a way that is respectful of its past and intentional about its future'

It is said proceeds from the sale will go towards Kalamazoo Venture Forwards efforts to help advance small businesses and community endeavors across the Kalamazoo area.

