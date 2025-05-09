While there are plenty of convenient ways to get groceries delivered to our door in Michigan, many residents prefer to shop in person at a local grocery store. And if you're looking for one of America's best grocery stores to shop, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Market Now Named One Of America's Best Grocery Stores

Many Michigan residents are looking to shop at grocery stores that offer a variety of fresh food at low prices, in a clean and organized store with friendly employees. Solitaired analyzed over 7 million Google reviews from 3,000 individual grocery stores across 100 cities to uncover which stand out in customer service, food, quality, prices, and even the speed of checkout lines. And one Michigan market lands in the top 20 best grocery stores in the nation.

Honey Bee Market- La Colmena in Detroit ranks #20 with a 4.7-star rating from thousands of happy customers. The family-owned store, operating since 1956, offers a unique shopping experience with free samples, fresh produce, and a large selection of Latin products.

Honey Bee Market- La Colmena has a bustling deli and meat counter that offers a variety of daily specials, serving scratch-made food for a delicious and convenient meal choice. Try their house-made chips and salsa, breakfast burritos, tamales, and their famous chorizo.

Stop by and load up your cart at Honey Bee Market in Detroit, one of America's best grocery stores.

