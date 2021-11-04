Michigan Marching Bands Screwup Van Halen Worse than Gary Cherone

Even those who argue about David Lee Roth vs Sammy both agree that this is awful. A halftime tribute to Van Halen goes bad when the second band takes the field.

Van Halen's reunion tour in 2007 and 2008 was their first outing with David Lee Roth since he quit the band in 1985. Sammy Hagar was blindsided by the news, fans were thrilled. The trek earned the band $93 million.

In 2009, the University of Michigan marching band decided to honor one of the greatest American rock bands of all time. On September 19, in a home game against Eastern Michigan, the two marching bands collaborated on a halftime show that should have been one for the ages.

They turned 'The Big House' into a concert stage and started the show with what was Van Halen's encore, their biggest hit to date: "Jump." The precise drum corp, flanked by gleaming tubas, met the brass section at the big M on the 50-yard line. On the PA announcer's cue, the Wolverine band energized the crowd from the first note. Lots of excitement and movement as the troupe segued into "Panama," creating different formations and dancing their way across the field the way David Lee Roth moves across the stage. The rowdy drummers commanded attention again as they launched into the opening salvo of "Hot for Teacher" as the band ripped through a third Van Halen classic.

And then, this.

I want to know, just who's idea was this?

The Wolverines invited the Eastern Michigan Univerity marching band onto the football field to accompany them for the next song. Right on! What's next, "You Really Got Me"? Are they going to do "Runnin' with the Devil"? Maybe something really awesome like "And the Cradle will Rock"?

The answer is "D) None of the Above," as the two marching bands inexplicably played the Coldplay song "Viva la Vida." What? Unless you know something I don't, there is absolutely no connection between London's Coldplay and the Van Halen brothers from southern California. "Viva la Vida," a mid-tempo Coldplay song (aren't they all?), right after a rockin' tribute to Van Halen...is Jim Harbaugh directing the band?

Seven Times the Ohio State University Marching Band Played Classic Rock Every Michigander is born with a hatred of Ohio State. We have a sliver of proof that something good may indeed come out of Columbus once in a while. Cranks it up as we found seven performances of the Buckeye marching band belting out classic rock staples.