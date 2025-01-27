Michigan Man Fired After Sending Vile Threats to US Congresswoman

WARNING: This article contains violent threats and obscene language. Michigan man loses job and is now under investigation by the Capital Police after Facebook DMs go public.

This ongoing harassment which included threats to a sitting U.S. Congresswoman from a Westland, Michigan man began on December 5th of 2024.

The public became aware of the horrific Facebook messages from Shawn Pugh to U.S. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Friday morning when she posted screenshots along with the following quote,

I don’t do this… ever... but this guy works at Comcast, a company that I consistently work with to improve communication services for consumers and frankly, so he can have a job. I hope he’s not at work sending these messages to a sitting member of Congress, but at work or not, he’s a bit obsessed. Please let Comcast know how y'all feel about their employee Shawn Pugh.

House Democrats Hold Media Briefing On Investigation Into Trump's Businesses Receiving Foreign Government Payments Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

This immediately went viral as content creators on all platforms got millions of views on videos about the threats against Congresswoman Crockett. Action, a.k.a. "the find out phase" happened quickly. The U.S. Congresswoman of Texas posted an update on her Facebook page at 9:26 PM that same day,

THANK YOU, CCs aka Crockett’s Crew & thank you Comcast! By the end of business, today, Comcast had fired Mr. Pugh & my office reported him to Capitol Police! I’m used to being the advocate for all of you, but ya’ll Olivia Poped the matter & I am grateful.

We will not publish the vile words allegedly sent to Congresswoman Crockett from Shawn Pugh. You can see many of the messages by tapping here. Comcast has not released a statement on the matter at the time this article was published. Shawn Pugh immediately deactivated his Facebook and LinkedIn profiles following the internet backlash.

READ MORE: Michigan Impacted by National Recall of Anxiety Medication

The Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in America A new report released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau ( NICB ) has revealed the top 10 vehicle makes and models that are stolen most often in the United States. Here's a look at 2023's Top Stolen Vehicles in America. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow