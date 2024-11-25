Michigan Native, Sitcom Star Returns to Build Lakefront Dream Home

The star got their start in stand-up before joining one of the hottest family sitcoms of its time.

Born and raised in metro Detroit area, this star is returning to their roots since purchasing this lakefront property in 2019. There's no place like home? There's no place like Pure Michigan!

Michigan native Dave Coulier has been making headlines after revealing a shocking stage 3 cancer diagnosis revealing to People magazine he has Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 65 year-old actor and comedian, who moved from California back to Michigan with his wife Melissa in 2019, has been seeking solace with his latest project: building their lakefront dream home.

Realtor.com recently got an inside look at Coulier's latest project, which was originally expected to be completed by 2020. After what one can only assume were pandemic-related supply chain delays the project is still under construction, but we've been following along on Instagram.

Coulier has been sharing project updates on his official Instagram account and upon first revealing his purchase shared,

I discovered the most incredible lakefront property.... It took almost 6 months to clear. But underneath all of that was over 3 waterfront acres and another acre and a half with a cove and breakwater...Yes. I have to pinch myself. A poor kid from St. Clair Shores, Michigan owns a slice of heaven. It only took 4 decades of hard work to get here.

According to the Couliers the house design was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright and Dave even attended a contractor school to learn how to build the home himself. While the details of the 5-acre purchase aren't public, Realtor.com reports the parcel was last listed at just under $2 million.

