Michigan homeowners getting their yards ready for winter have one less fall chore to worry about, thanks to advice from the Michigan DNR. Want to save time, effort, and your back this fall? You might want to put that rake away! Then don't bother raking your leaves!

Michigan DNR Says Leaving Fall Leaves Helps Local Wildlife

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Much like the Michigan communities that participate in No Mow May, leaving your fall leaves in place isn't about being lazy. It's about protecting local wildlife who will be looking for a cozy home this winter.

No only do these leaf piles provide shelter for our backyard critters, but the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says decaying leaves are also good for the soil too.

chipmunks, toads, box turtles, shrews, insects, earthworms, and other critters make fallen leaf layers their homes in the fall. Raking or blowing leaves disrupts their life cycles and eliminates beneficial insects. -- Michigan EGLE

I don't know about you, but I'm all for skipping the backbreaking yardwork. I'd rather be spending that time hiking through local nature preserves like Asylum Lake Preserve, the Kalamazoo Nature Center, or the Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve in Allegan.

Another benefit of doing less yardwork? Less noise!

No more leaf blowers blasting outside my window at 8 a.m. on a Saturday. Seriously, whose idea of "fun" is that? Both humans and critters alike will appreciate the peace and quiet.

If you're still set on tidying up your yard at least, conservationists recommending mulching leaves instead of raking, as that still provides some organic material to nourish the soil.

9 Reasons to Leave the Leaves (and What To Do With Them!) The autumn leaves are beautiful to look at but they can be a real headache when it comes to managing your property. Before you bag them up and send them to the landfill, read this to see why they are actually beneficial and what to do with them instead. Gallery Credit: Kat Mykals