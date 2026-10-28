I don't know about you, but as a millennial, retirement feels less like a future milestone and more like a far-off fantasy. So when I saw a new survey naming the best place to retire in America, I had to take a look.

Would you believe, the city at the top of the list is right here in Michigan?

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Are Retirees Really Pick Midland, Michigan Over Florida ?

For the second year in a row, U.S. News & World Report has awarded Midland, Michigan with the #1 spot on its list of Top 20 best cities to retire in the US in 2027. So, what makes Midland so special?

According to the media outlet, Midland scored well overall in categories like affordability, average commute time, and employment rates. For example, while the national average home value is $359,870, compared to Midland's average of $206,176. Adds U.S. News & World Report,

Midland offers a lower cost of living than similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income.

However, what I find most enticing about Midland is its culture. Northwood University brings a college-town energy to the mix, while Dow Gardens and the Midland Center for the Arts add plenty of creative flair.

And, of course, there's the iconic Tridge, a local landmark that gives Midland a character all its own. Did I hear it's set to be replaced soon?

6 Michigan Attractions Achieve Top Rank in National Poll This year 6 destinations in Michigan have claimed the #1 spot in USA Today's 10Best national readers poll. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon