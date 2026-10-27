More than just the date on the calendar is changing in Michigan on January 1, 2027. A new year also brings new laws and rules that could affect everything from your paycheck to the firewood you burn in your backyard.

What New Laws Are Coming to Michigan in 2027?

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2026 was certainly a doozy, and it's not even over yet! What will 2027 bring? Apparently, an update to Michigan's minimum wage, new Medicaid requirements, and more.

Whether you're working, collecting benefits, planning to build on a piece of land, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, a few minutes spent getting familiar with the new rules could save you a headache later. And these aren't the only big changes!

The state will welcome a new governor on January 1, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reaches her term limit and her successor, whoever that may be, prepares to take office. Along with changes to state laws and regulations, a new administration could bring a different set of priorities for Michigan in the year ahead.

I hope our next Governor will keep our best interests at heart. And, no more rate hike approvals for Consumers Energy would be nice.

You'll definitely want to make sure you're aware of these changes before they actually take effect in the coming year, otherwise you could find yourself caught off guard by a serious change that could affect your paycheck, your benefits, or at least your everyday routine.

New Michigan Laws for 2027 That Residents Should Know A new year usually means a fresh start but in Michigan, January 1, 2027, also brings a series of new laws and rule changes that you'll want to know about. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon