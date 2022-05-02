Michigan Judge Slams Holland Restaurant Owner and it’s Hilarious

A West Michigan woman disrespects the court and the judge throws the book at her.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney spent 4 days in jail after refusing to follow the judge's order and simply taking the oath, to tell the truth in court. This bizarre interaction happened on March 19th at the Ingham County Circuit Court. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina attempts to get an answer out of Pavlos-Hackey regarding the oath to the truth in court. Instead, it appears that the suspect tried to call someone to the stand, which makes no sense on many levels. As seen in a video uploaded to youtube by Mlive, the judge tells the woman,

I know you want to control this room. But this isn't Burger King. When the sign changes to Burger King, you can have it your way. Right now, this is my court room and you will answer my questions.

It turns out, the judge was wrong about one thing, as Pavlos-Hackey decided to not answer the simple question, "do you swear to tell the whole truth in the court of law."

The 55-year-old was released from jail after paying $15,000 in fines. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney was originally in court facing charges related to her keeping her restaurant open during the Michigan shutdown executive order. She has been ordered to close her restaurant down. Pavlos-Hackney has closed and re-opened her restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria multiple times leading to jail time and fines. If she re-opens a food establishment again, she is likely to be locked up for contempt of court and face more fines according to MLive. She keeps increasing the goal on her GoFundMe, which is now up to $350,000, as she continues to raise money for her very strange stance.