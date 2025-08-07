Michigan’s First Electric Aircraft Charger Unveiled at Lansing Airport
The future of electric aviation has landed in Lansing, Michigan.
Lansing's Capital Region International Airport recently shared new of their monumental milestone. Check it out!
I'm going to be 100% honest with you-- I didn't know electric aviation was a thing. I guess if they have electric lawnmowers and electric cars, why wouldn't electric planes exist?
Of course an electric plane will need a way to recharge its batteries. Want to see what an electric airplane and its charger look like? Look no further than the Lansing airport!
Michigan's First Electric Aviation Charger
On July 30, 2025 the Capital Region International Airport shared the incredible news on their social media page writing,
We’re full of energy and excitement! Today, we hosted the unveiling of our electric aircraft charging stations at #FlyLansing, installed by BETA Technologies...We witnessed an incredible flyover of BETA’s ALIA Electric Aircraft, plus we heard from amazing leaders
More EV in Michigan?
According to the post by the airport we can expect to see more electric airplanes flying in the skies above Michigan! Is this the future of air travel?
The Michigan Advanced Air Mobility Activation Fund allocated over $6 million dollars to install electric aircraft charging stations throughout the state, which included LAN
Vertical Mag reports four BETA chargers are set to be installed at mid-size airports across the state. In the future electric aviation chargers can be found at:
- Cherry Capital Airport (TVC) in Traverse City
- West Michigan Regional Airport (BIV) in Holland
- Willow Run Airport (YIP) in Belleville
