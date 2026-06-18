A new invasive pest is threatening farmers' livestock and livelihood, and it's putting health officials on alert. While this threat has not yet been detected in Michigan, state officials are taking proactive precautions to help prevent its spread and protect the state’s livestock industry from potentially devastating economic damage.

Michigan Takes Steps to Prevent Spread of Invasive Screwworm

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About the New World Screwworm

Getty Images New World screwworm pest Michigan

I don't know what this thing is, but I'll just go ahead and assume its gross based on the name. The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) says confirmed infestations in Texas and New Mexico have led officials here in Michigan to take precautionary measures to prevent further spread:

new movement requirements are in place for certain warm-blooded animals. ​ While no detections have been found in the state, confirmed infestations in Texas and New Mexico have prompted MDARD to take proactive action to protect animal health and safeguard against negative economic impact.​ -- Effective today [June 17],​ While no detections have been found in the state, confirmed infestations in Texas and New Mexico have prompted MDARD to take proactive action to protect animal health and safeguard against negative economic impact.​ -- MDARD via Facebook

What is the New World Screwworm (NWS)?

New World screwworms feed on flesh and are often introduced to an animal via an already existing break in the skin, similar to botflies and blowflies. Even the smallest tick bite can attract these flies.

Adult screwworm flies are about the size of a common housefly or slightly larger and have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their back. - MDARD

Cases of NWS can only officially be identified by an entomologist, which makes the infestation difficult to detect. Agricultural officials urge livestock owners to check their animals regularly for wounds and signs of infection, implement a pest management plan to keep all pests away, and to contact their veterinarian with any questions.

Find more information on New World screwworm here.

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