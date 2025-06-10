Indiana is a great place to visit attractions, fun festivals, and take in the stunning natural beauty of the Hoosier state. Not only is it a great place to visit and explore, but it's also a great place to call home. And thousands of residents in neighboring Midwest states are moving to Indiana for some surprising reasons.

Thousands Leave Michigan And Illinois For Indiana

Indiana recently ranked among the top 20 states where people are moving to in the U.S. According to a recent report from U-Haul, Indiana is in this year's top ten lists of states for one-way rentals, thanks to people moving to the Hoosier state permanently. And if you're noticing more Michigan and Illinois license plates on the road, there's a reason for that.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Stacker compiled a list of states that have been sending the most people to Michigan using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Michigan from a different state in 2022.

Canva Canva loading...

Illinois takes the lead as the top contributor to Indiana’s population influx, sending nearly 32,000 new residents in 2022; 44% of these incomers choose to become homeowners in Indiana, where the average home price is a wallet-friendly $207,000. That represents a 17% savings compared to their original state. Michigan follows suit, with roughly 15,000 movers to Indiana, with a whopping 73% embracing the rental lifestyle there.

Housing is the number 1 reason people are moving, as the cost of living in Indiana is below the national average.

Check the full list below of states sending the most people to Indiana.

LOOK: States sending the most people to Indiana Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Indiana using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker