Thousands Leave Michigan And Illinois For Indiana

Thousands Leave Michigan And Illinois For Indiana

Canva

Indiana is a great place to visit attractions, fun festivals, and take in the stunning natural beauty of the Hoosier state. Not only is it a great place to visit and explore, but it's also a great place to call home. And thousands of residents in neighboring Midwest states are moving to Indiana for some surprising reasons.

Thousands Leave Michigan And Illinois For Indiana

Indiana recently ranked among the top 20 states where people are moving to in the U.S. According to a recent report from U-Haul, Indiana is in this year's top ten lists of states for one-way rentals, thanks to people moving to the Hoosier state permanently. And if you're noticing more Michigan and Illinois license plates on the road, there's a reason for that.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app
Canva
loading...

Stacker compiled a list of states that have been sending the most people to Michigan using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Michigan from a different state in 2022.

Canva
loading...

Illinois takes the lead as the top contributor to Indiana’s population influx, sending nearly 32,000 new residents in 2022; 44% of these incomers choose to become homeowners in Indiana, where the average home price is a wallet-friendly $207,000. That represents a 17% savings compared to their original state. Michigan follows suit, with roughly 15,000 movers to Indiana, with a whopping 73% embracing the rental lifestyle there.

Housing is the number 1 reason people are moving, as the cost of living in Indiana is below the national average.

Check the full list below of states sending the most people to Indiana.

LOOK: States sending the most people to Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Indiana using data from the Census Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Indiana

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Indiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, Indiana, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR