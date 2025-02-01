Many viruses and illnesses are circulating in Michigan this time of year, but health officials warn residents that one virus has recently seen a startling increase in cases.

ALERT: Cases Of Highly Contagious Illness Are Surging In Michigan

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), more residents are diagnosed with common colds, RSV, and record-breaking cases of whooping cough and walking pneumonia. However, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one illness has reached its highest levels this time of year.



Michigan is at the highest level of the CDC's Influenza A or flu activity. With the brutal cold Michigan has experienced this winter, residents are spending more time indoors. That makes it easier for the flu to spread quickly. Symptoms of the flu often come on quickly and most people feel better after about 3 to 7 days. However, the illness can turn serious and cause complications and death.

There were four pediatric deaths during the third week of January, pushing the total number of pediatric deaths for this flu season up to 31. Officials warn residents to look out for the symptoms of the flu including:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills.

cough.

sore throat.

runny or stuffy nose.

muscle or body aches.

headaches.

fatigue

Experts recommend frequent hand washing and getting the flu vaccine, which can help even if you do catch the virus.

