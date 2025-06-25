There are surprising laws in Michigan regarding how and when you can use fertilizer.

Fertilizer can be toxic under many circumstances. Most of the United States has laws in place specifically to prevent fertilizers from entering waterways. These chemicals that help your plants grow and maintain can have a devastating effect on humans if swallowed, according to Mount Sinai.

Fertilizers can be dangerous in large amounts. They will affect the amount of oxygen that your brain and other organs receive. How well someone does depends on how severe the poisoning is and how quickly treatment is received. The faster medical help is given, the better the chance for recovery.

The time of year, the weather, and the location are all factors in a law that Michigan passed in 2010 and updated in 2012 to regulate the use of fertilizer. Everything you need to know before you fertilize your yard or garden can be found below.

What are the Location Restrictions for Using Fertilizer in Michigan?

You cannot use fertilizer close to bodies of water, according to Michigan State University.

It prohibits fertilizer application on lawns within 15 feet of surface water unless there is a vegetative buffer at the shoreline or a fertilizer spreader guard, deflector, shield or a drop spreader is used.

When Can I Use Fertilizer in Michigan?

You shouldn't use fertilizer on frozen ground. The nutrients will not be absorbed into the ground, and the chemicals will likely find their way into local waterways after rain or snowmelt.

You also shouldn't fertilize in the Spring or the peak of Summer. The best time to use a fertilizer is from late Summer to Fall.

In Summary:

You should NOT use fertilizer within 15 feet of water.

You should NOT use fertilizer during the Winter, Spring, or peak Summer.

