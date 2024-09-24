What’s West Michigan’s Favorite Comfort Food?

Happy fall y'all! Tis the season for hearty soups and casseroles.

Hey, it's going to be a long winter and now that we've made it through the hellish swimsuit season we're curious to know: Which comfort foods will West Michigan locals be turning to to warm them up?

Get our free mobile app

You may have noticed the changing of the seasons recently-- not by the reading on the thermometer because that's been stuck at 80 degrees lately-- but by the changes to your For You Page on Tiktok!

Seriously, my feed has been flooded with soup and casserole recipes for the last month and we only just marked the first day of fall recently.

Don't ask me how many different variations of goulash recipes I've got saved right now. Hey, I can't help that I've got fall foods on the brain; I've been influenced!

While I must admit I do love a day at the farm wandering through the corn maze and shooting the pumpkin cannon, it's less about the fall activities and more about the flavors of fall, to me.

And if you're someone who loves the snow and winter sports? good for you! I, however, am not among you. I prefer to stay warm and cozy indoors and on any given night that includes curling up on the couch in my comfy pants with one of my favorite, filling dishes.

When asked to describe their favorite comfort foods using 4 words only, here are the foods which foods West Michigan locals say they'll be turning to this season:

These Are West Michigan's Favorite Comfort Foods Tis the season for hot, hearty dishes that fill your belly and warm you soul! When asked which is their favorite comfort food, here's what residents across West Michigan had to say: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon