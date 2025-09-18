There's plenty to love about the fall season in Michigan. From cider mills to exciting fall festivals and the autumnal beauty of the Great Lakes state, you want to enjoy every moment of the season while it lasts. One of the best ways to experience the spectacular fall colors is with a scenic train tour in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan's Best Scenic Train Tours To Enjoy Fall Colors This Year

Fall in Michigan is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors, with a stunning display of fall colors. Mid-September to mid-October is often the peak time to view the foliage. One of the most unique ways to surround yourself in the fiery shades of autumn in Michigan is with a fall foliage train tour. Whether you’re into pumpkin patches, spooky tales, or just soaking up the color tour, there’s a ride for you and your family.

Get our free mobile app

Southern Michigan Railroad Society

This railroad museum in Clinton offers a fall color train tour that includes a 1-hour round-trip over Redmill Pond to soak in its spectacular views. When the train ride is over, enjoy a cup of delicious apple cider.

Coopersville and Marne Railway

Located in Coopersville, MI, take a family fun ride on their famous Pumpkin Train. You not only see fall colors, but kids can pick a pumpkin from the patch at the end of the ride.

The Little River Railroad

The Little River Railroad in Coldwater offers Pumpkin Trains to enjoy fall colors. The steam engine switches to the opposite side of the train on the return trip. You can buy pumpkins when the train makes a pit stop in Quincy, MI.

The Most Beautiful Places In Michigan For Fall Foliage Images showcasing the fall beauty that exists in the state of Michigan Gallery Credit: Da'Jzon Hughes