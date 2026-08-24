From Oktoberfest beer on vintage rail cars to family pumpkin runs, Michigan's fall train tours cover a lot of ground.

I dare say that you will find the most beautiful fall colors in Michigan. Sure, you could drive around in any Michigan town to see the gorgeous views. However, a day trip on a train may be the best way to see all the beauty Michigan has to offer while you sit back, relax, and let someone else do the driving. That's why a Michigan Fall Train Tour is an incredible way to experience all the season has to offer in our great state.

How can I find Fall color train tours in Michigan?

My Michigan Beach put together a list of 10 Michigan Fall Color Train tours for 2026 that you can hop on and enjoy Michigan at peak fall colors. Some are located in Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula as well as Southeast and South Central Michigan.

Michigan fall train rides run mostly on October weekends, and nearly all of them are in the southern Lower Peninsula. Only a handful are built specifically around foliage; the rest are seasonal excursions that happen to run through peak color.

Southern Michigan Railroad Fall Color Tour in Clinton

Location: Clinton Station — 301 Bartlett St, Clinton, MI

This is a gorgeous 2-hour fall color tour running through Lenawee County, departing downtown Tecumseh and following the River Raisin valley to Clinton. I think the best part of this train tour has to be the open-air gondola cars.

Coopersville and Marne Railway - The Pumpkin Train

Location: 306 Main St, Coopersville, MI

Alright West Michigan, this is a 90-minute fall family train tour that you can jump on just North of Grand Rapids in Coopersville.

Coopersville and Marne Oktoberfest Express

Location: 306 Main St, Coopersville, MI

Maybe leave the kids home for this tour; according to mymichiganbeach.com,

Same station, entirely different trip. The Oktoberfest Express pairs the same vintage cars with Oktoberfest music, snacks, and a choice of two beverages — Oktoberfest beer, wine, or non-alcoholic.

Little River Railroads in Coldwater

Location: 29 W. Park Ave., Coldwater, MI

Ticket prices range from $15 to $22 according to mymichiganbeach.com,

A genuine antique steam locomotive runs roughly two hours round trip between Coldwater and Quincy. The Pumpkin Train runs Sundays through October; every passenger gets a pumpkin, and there is usually a late-season fall color run in early November after the leaves are mostly down, but the steam is still up.

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Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in Flint

Location: 6140 Bray Road, Flint, MI

This is a 40-minute loop you don't want to miss.

Old Road Dinner Train in Blissfield

Location: 301 US-223, Blissfield, MI

This fall color train tour is perfect for a romantic date as it is combined with a murder mystery dinner theater and is adults-only.

Michigan Transit Museum in Mount Clemens

Location: Museum: 200 Grand Ave, Mount Clemens · Rides depart from Joy Park, Clinton Township

This train tour is rich in history, according to mymichiganbeach.com.

The museum occupies a depot built in 1859 for the Chicago, Detroit and Canada Grand Trunk Junction Railway — the same station where a teenage Thomas Edison worked as a newsboy. Rides run Sundays from Joy Park, and fall dates often include trick-or-treat trains for kids.

Greenfield Village - Weiser Railroad in Dearborn

Location: 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI

If you're a train buff, you may love the fact that this train tour uses one of the oldest operating steam engines in the United States.

Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad in Keweenaw

Location: Houghton County Historical Society, 53102 Hwy M-26, Lake Linden, MI

This is a short, half-mile loop, but it's worth the trip.

Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso

Location: 405 S Washington St, Owosso, MI

This train is inspired by "The Polar Express" and can run from a one-hour trip to a full day trip.

Gorgeous Fall Colors in Decatur, Michigan Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall