Michigan Alert: Changes Coming to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Pop-Tarts

The FDA plans to completely ban the use of petroleum-based synthetic dyes, and it will change many of the food and drinks we consume here in Michigan.

The phasing out of these artificial dyes will begin right away, according to USA Today,

Eight artificial dyes will be eliminated from medications and the nation's food supply by the end of 2026, including those found in candy, ice cream, soft drinks, and jams

This will affect so many brands that it's difficult to wrap your head around. It seems like common sense. If the chemical is bad for us, we shouldn't have it in our food. However, is it bad for us? That's the question many companies are asking, according to CNBC,

The changes will affect a slew of food giants, including PepsiCo, General Mills, Mars, and WK Kellogg. The industry has argued that the claims about the dangers of artificial dyes lack evidence that would support any bans.

While there is currently no evidence proving that the dyes on this ban list are dangerous, the government has banned dangerous dyes in the past, like Red Dye No. 3, which has been linked to causing cancer.

The Center for Science in the Public Interest lists other dyes considered dangerous.

Artificial Dyes Linked to Behavioral Concerns in Children

Blue 1

Blue 2

Green 3

Red 3

Red 40

Yellow 5

Yellow 6

I don't like to take the side of RFK Jr. because he has said and done many very alarming things. However, I don't see a lot of harm in getting rid of artificial dyes. Even a broken clock is right twice a day. However, our food might start looking a lot different in the coming months.