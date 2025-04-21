Popular Michigan Drive-In Theater Announces Permanent Closure

With the warmer months ahead in Michigan, one of the best ways to enjoy a summer night out is to head to a drive-in theater for a one-of-a-kind movie experience. However, one popular drive-in announced its gates won't reopen for the season, and will be permanently closed.

The drive-in has been a favorite summer activity in Michigan, and many residents still enjoy this nearly century-old tradition of watching a movie on the big screen from the comfort of their car. With its retro charm and unique experience, Michigan drive-in theaters offer something different than a traditional theater or a night at home. However, new challenges have arrived for drive-in theater owners, and now another theater is closing due to factors that have impacted drive-in attendance.

Memory Lane Drive-In in Monroe recently announced in a Facebook post that they have permanently closed the theater for several reasons. According to the post:

In the last four years, 35% of the remaining drive-ins in the United States have closed their doors forever, citing a combination of multiple reasons, including but not limited to poor attendance, streaming, and lack of concession support. The last one is key, especially for drive-ins. Memory Lane has suffered the same fate for the same reasons.

Memory Lane opened in 2021 in the space once occupied by the Denniston Drive-In. The Denniston was built in 1956 and was demolished in 1985.

Fortunately, there are still several drive-ins open in the Great Lakes state. Check out the list of Michigan Drive-Ins below for an unforgettable movie night.

