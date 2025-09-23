Picture a seven-foot creature howling in the woods. Locals say it’s been lurking in Michigan for over a century.

The Michigan Dogman allegedly shows up in 10-year cycles. The Michigan Dogman sounds like a terrifyingly large beast with a menacing look. A Northern Michigan radio DJ claimed to start the myth and make very specific predictions about Dogman sightings, according to Michigan.org.

An unusual animal attack in the nearby town of Luther in 1997 seemed to confirm Cook’s prediction of a ten-year cycle for Dogman attacks, but video evidence of an attack in 2007 turned out to be a hoax.

You've probably heard of the 7-foot-tall part man, part dog called the Michigan Dogman if you've lived in Michigan through at least one Halloween season. The legend of the Michigan Dogman began in 1887, according to MysteryTownUSA.com.

Local modern Michiganders have had sightings of Dogman since 1887. Dogman is a large, amber-eyed bipedal canine-like creature that is half man and half dog… having the head of a dog, torso of a man, and walking on two legs. Most sightings report Dogman being around 7′ tall with large canine teeth and a howl that sounds like a human man screaming.

The Michigan Dogman myth grew legs because of the video footage below. The Gable Film was recorded by a young boy in the 1970s during a Northern Michigan vacation.

That young boy, Mike Agrusa, has since admitted it was a hoax.

Then there was the 2011 film "Dogman." Below you'll find an interview with the maker of that movie that was uploaded to UpNorthLive in 2012. There is allegedly a sequel in the works.

The Michigan Dogman even has a fan page. You can check it out by clicking here.

