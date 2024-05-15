Michigan Restaurant Named One Of The Best Pizza Places In America

There is no shortage of restaurants that serve pizza in Michigan. Whether you're hungry for a regular pie, thin crust, or Detroit style, you won't have to travel far to find a pizza place. You also won't have to travel far to find one of the best pizza places in America, right here in Michigan.

Michigan Pizza Place Named One Of The Best In The Nation

Lovefood recently scoured user reviews to find the most perfect pizza place in every state. They also ranked each restaurant based on awards and accolades and the first-hand experience of their team to find the tastiest slices around. And it's no wonder that one Michigan restaurant was picked as the best place to get a pizza in the state and the U.S.

Lovefood picked Supino Pizzeria in Detroit, Michigan for its consistently crispy, yet soft and delicious pizza as well as other featured menu items:

Consistently good, New York–style, soft and thin pizza is what you get at Supino Pizzeria in Detroit. It has eight red sauce and five white sauce options, plenty of appetizers (including meatballs), and two desserts: cannoli and panna cotta. One of this cozy restaurant's most popular pizzas is the Supino, with roasted garlic, black olives, chili oil, ricotta, and mozzarella, and there are regular specials available.

Choose from a classic pepperoni pizza or one of their unique pies like the Bismarck pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, smoked ham, and egg.

And this isn't the first time Supino Pizzeria has gained national attention. The restaurant was also featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

