Find America’s Best Ribs At Michigan’s Favorite BBQ Restaurant

With the warmer months ahead of us in Michigan, it's finally BBQ season too. And we don't need a grill or smoker to get the best ribs around. One Michigan restaurant was recently named one of the best in the U.S. for deliciously juicy, award-winning ribs.

Find The Best Ribs In The U.S. At This Michigan BBQ Joint

Food Network recently ranked the best BBQ joints in the nation, and one in Michigan was picked as one you can't miss. Whether you prefer a dry rub or slathered in your favorite sauce, you'll find the best ribs in the state and U.S. at this gem in Detroit, Michigan.

According to Food Network:

Often hailed as the state’s best overall barbecue, Slows Bar BQ, in Corktown, is a mainstay for locals and tourists alike looking for real-deal barbecue. Their award-winning baby back ribs are coated in secret spices. Tip: top them with one of the popular housemade sauces, available on each table.

And the ribs aren't the only thing you'll want to sink your teeth into at Slows Bar BQ. Enjoy an order of saucy burnt ends, award-winning mac and cheese, pit-smoked baked beans, coleslaw, and a side of cornbread.

Other famous menu items that are a must-try include 'The Reason' pulled pork sandwich bathed in NC BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and dill pickles, and the Brisket enchiladas. Pair any of their amazing BBQ dinner choices with a cold craft beer or a Slows Sangria.

