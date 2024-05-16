Michigan Spot Named Top 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants In The U.S.

Michigan is home to some of the nation's best restaurants no matter what meal you're hungry for. But if you're looking for a restaurant for an unforgettable date night, you'll want to reserve a seat at a memorable spot. One Michigan restaurant offers that and was named one of America's most beautiful restaurants.

Michigan Restaurant Named Top 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants In U.S.

People Magazine and Open Table editors recently hand-selected the most beautiful restaurants in the nation. While the restaurants were ranked mostly on interior design aspects, Michigan's pick also offers more beauty in their menu items.

PAO's upscale ambiance in the historic Michigan Oriental Theater in the heart of Downtown Detroit, MI helped land the restaurant on the list of most beautiful in the nation. According to Open Table:

Original details from the 1920s-era Detroit building combine with a new mezzanine and glass garage-style doors.

The upscale ambiance of PAO is beautiful, and the presentation of their Pan-Asian cuisine is unmatched. Their culinary craftsmanship makes a simple Japanese Caesar salad look (almost) too good to eat.

PAO's diverse menu items include mouthwatering choices like their Miso Glazed Sea Bass, Wagyu Short Ribs, and Crispy Soy Chicken

And sip on PAO's eye-catching cocktails that are the perfect blend of creativity and deliciousness. Like the Big Apple Manhattan, Dance of the Dragon, or Mandalay Bay cocktail with flaming citrus.

Whether it's a romantic date or a night out with friends, PAO's sophisticated atmosphere will make for an unforgettable experience at one of the most beautiful restaurants in America.

