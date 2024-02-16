Deadliest Intersections In Michigan, 1 Among Deadliest in U.S.

Keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe is a top priority when driving on Michigan roads. While accidents can happen anywhere, crashes happen more frequently at certain intersections in Michigan. And one of them was recently ranked among the deadliest in America.

The Deadliest Intersection In Michigan

Several intersections have been named the most dangerous across the Great Lakes state. But, according to a study of the deadliest intersections across the country, one intersection in Michigan is where more deadly crashes happen in the U.S. The Fang Law Firm examined 20 years of fatal crash data from the NHTSA and identified the deadliest intersections in America. Included in the Top 15 was the intersection at N Gera Rd and Holland Rd in Frankenmuth, MI. According to the study, crashes happen more frequently at intersections in rural areas.

Intersections In Michigan Where Crashes Happen More Frequently

While the deadliest intersection is located in a more rural area in Michigan, a more populated area is home to the most crashes. Intersections located in Southeast Michigan have seen the most accidents. According to data collected by Michigan Auto Law, the #1 Most Dangerous Intersection in 2022 was in Macomb County. The intersection with the highest number of reported car accident injuries at any intersection in the state that year was 11 Mile Rd/ I-696 and VanDyke Ave in Warren/Centerline. While that intersection had the most reported crashes, fortunately, there were no reported fatalities. We have a list of the intersections that are the deadliest in the state of Michigan below.

