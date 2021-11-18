Someone intentionally turned on a clothing dryer after putting a small girl inside, leading to the suspension of the daycare's license.

The investigation shows that a child of the daycare owner put the unidentified girl into the dryer. The owner of the daycare did not tell the parents of the young girl about the incident, however, state regulators report that the girl did tell according to the New York Post,

The child who was in the dryer later told her mother it was “hot, and it was dark” and it hurt her back.

Oddly enough, the daycare owner apparently took her child, the alleged aggressor in this case, to the hospital, not the victim. The daycare owner told hospital staff that her child was stressed after putting a child in the dryer.

The report from the State of Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Child Care Licensing Bureau also pointed out that the daycare owner failed to inform them that a household member received mental health treatment. In fact, the daycare owner denied everything and failed to give investigators accurate information about the incident.

After they wrapped up the investigation, the state of Michigan announced the suspension of the daycare's license with the intent to revoke for these reasons:

Lack of appropriate care and supervision

Household member's suitability and conduciveness to the welfare of children

Failure to provide truthful and accurate information to the Department during an investigation

The ages and identities of both children involved were removed for their privacy and protection.

