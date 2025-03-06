ALERT: Police Warn Michigan Residents of Violent Dating App Scam

On Monday morning, a Michigan man was beaten and robbed after a dating app ambush. Law Enforcement issues a warning.

It's important to use common sense when using dating apps. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Guys, I'm talking to you. Meeting a stranger in person at 1:30 on a Monday morning after a little flirting on a dating app is more risk than it's worth.

A Warren, Michigan man found this out the hard way this week as he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.

The victim agreed to meet the woman from the dating app at a home in Warren. When he arrived, she led him to a bedroom and told him she would be back after she used the restroom. That's when reality hit the victim hard, according to Detroit News,

Two men armed with guns entered the bedroom and demanded the victim's belongings, he told officers. Investigators said the two men allegedly assaulted the victim with a gun and ran away.

The suspects weren't on the run for very long as local law enforcement arrested 4 suspects, according to Fox 2 Detroit,

Warren police said they saw the suspects run into a residence in the area and barricade themselves inside. The special response team forced themselves in, and four suspects - three men and a woman - were arrested.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido encourages people to share their location with close friends or family members if they choose to meet a stranger from a dating app.

Online Dating Safety Tips

Meet in public and stay in public for the first meeting. (Tinder)

Do research before meeting in person. (University of Michigan)

Stay sober. You can make yourself vulnerable in many ways by being intoxicated. (ADT)

Connect over video before meeting in person. (Everlywell)

You can get more online dating safety tips by clicking the source in parentheses beside each tip.

Good luck and stay safe out there.

