Michigan Costco Stores Recalls Prosecco Valdobbiadene Due To Unexpecting Shattering

Costco has become of the best wholesale retailers in the country as they have been known to have some of the best deals for their products. Costco is one of the few stores that requires you to have a membership in order to shop there, which seems crazy but when you look at their prices, it makes all the sense in the world.

Costco is mainly in competition with Sam's Club as they both have a generic supplier that makes many items for them. At Sam's Club they use Member's Mark, meanwhile Costco uses Kirkland, this is an easy way to tell where someone often shops. Just like anyone else in the food industry, Kirkland can be subject to enact recalls on some harmful products.

Have You Brought Win From Costco Recently?

Costco has alerted their customers in Michigan and every other state in the country that they would have to recall a Kirkland product for safety issues. The product in question is a bottle of wine, Prosecco Valdobbiadene, that has shattered multiple times whether its being handled or not. MLive reports:

The recalled sparkling wine was sold between April 25, 2025, and August 26, 2025, at Costco locations in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recalled product can be identified by the item number 1879870, according to the company.

Costco has advised anyone who may have brought a bottle of the recalled wine to discard of it immediately by wrapping it in a paper towel, putting in a plastic bag, and then putting it in a garbage bag before disposing of it. They are awarding full refunds to those who have purchased the wine but don't want any bottles brought back to the stores.

All customers were notified of the recall by letter, and they should bring that letter with them to receive a refund, Costco has not said anything about whether any injuries were sustained at this time.