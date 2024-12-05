Michigan offers plenty of fun ways to get into the holiday spirit, including parades, light displays, and more. One of the best ways to enjoy the winter wonderland of the Great Lakes state is with a festive Christmas train ride, and Michigan has more than one to choose from.

All Aboard: Michigan's Most Festive Christmas Train Rides In 2024

These holiday-themed train rides in Michigan offer everything from hot chocolate to story time, live music, and decorated train cars. And now is the perfect time to hop aboard and enjoy the magic of Christmas.

One of Michigan's most popular Christmas trains is the North Pole Express at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso. Tickets go on sale in August and usually sell out quickly but tickets are occasionally for sale on their website.

Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad's holiday train in Flint takes guests on a 40-minute holiday-themed ride and ends at Crossroads Village where the streets are filled with classic decorations and plenty of stops to shop for everyone on your Christmas list this holiday season.

Coopersville & Marne's Railway Santa Train in Coopersville is a 90-minute Christmas train ride with Santa and his elves and includes a gift for every child.

Southern Michigan Railroad's Santa Express Train in Clinton is a 45-minute ride to Santa’s workshop with holiday lights, candy canes, a Christmas tree, and hot chocolate.

The Peacock Express Christmas Train in Laingsburg will take you to see Santa and Mrs. Claus and have a cup of cocoa and roasted marshmallows.

