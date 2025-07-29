Common Hiding Spots Thieves Check In Michigan Homes
Turns out, your favorite hiding spots for cash might be the first places a burglar checks. Let’s break down the surprising truth behind those hiding spots.
Readers' Digest published an interesting story about commonly used hiding places that we think are safe from criminals. It turns out, we were very wrong. Are you hiding anything awesome in one or more of the areas below?
9 'Secret Spots' Burglars Check First When Invading Michigan Homes
Freezer
There's no way a stranger is going through my freezer looking for valuables, right? Wrong. That burglar is looking for cold, hard cash. All ice-cold puns aside, don't hide valuables in your freezer unless those valuables are perishable.
READ MORE: Scammers Calling Michigan Residents Posing As State Troopers
Liquor Cabinet
Only people with nice, shiny things to steal have a liquor cabinet. Maybe that's just my modest roots talking. Some people hide jewelry in their liquor cabinets. Just so you know, the criminals are on to this.
Suitcase
Don't keep your passport or anything other personal documents. Burglars know that you're doing that. And, you've given them a nice little carrying case to get away with your stuff.
Under the Mattress
There's one thing that every American knows. Since the invention of mattresses, adults have been tucking cash away under where they sleep. We won't talk about what teen boys keep under their mattresses. Just back away slowly.
Vase
The bad guys are looking for emergency cash or extra keys to a safe in your vase.
Dresser Drawers
Many people hide things in their dresser drawers out of convenience. Reader's Digest suggests balling small valuables up in a sock instead of a shoe box or anything that looks out of place in a dresser drawer.
Bedroom Closet
Hiding things on the top shelf of your closet or in the pocket of an old jacket may work if you're hiding Christmas presents from your kids. It does not work with burglars.
Medicine Cabinet
If you think your medicine cabinet is a safe place to hide things, you couldn't be more wrong. Many burglars are looking for valuable medications as well as money and jewelry.
Office or Desk Drawers
This one seems obvious to me, but it is still worth noting. Don't leave valuables in your desk drawer.
I have one final thought. Do NOT hang your car keys right next to the front door or the door to the garage. You also shouldn't set your car keys in a basket in your mudroom or on a small table near the entrance. Car thieves will kick your door open and have your car keys within seconds.
The 10 Top Crimes People Were Arrested For in Michigan
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow