There's something special about dining at a restaurant in Michigan that serves up classic comfort food in a nostalgic atmosphere that keeps customers coming back for more. And we're lucky to get a taste of one of the best retro diners in America here in the Great Lakes State.

Michigan Restaurant Named One Of The Best Retro Diners In America

LoveFood recently found the best retro diner in every state. These colorful vintage joints were picked based on their classic American food and drink offerings in cozy, old-school settings. One Michigan diner comes highly recommended as the best in the nation.

The Grand Diner in Novi, MI lands on the list for its interior and menu that stays true to classic retro diner fashion. According to LoveFood:

Run by two brothers and their wives, The Grand Diner is all about 1950s-style decor, with pink-and-blue leather booths and vintage posters featuring alongside a classic diner menu.

Play a tune on the jukebox while you wait for your delicious meal from The Grand Diner's menu featuring breakfast lunch and dinner items served all day.

Try a ham and cheese omelet or French toast for breakfast, a Greek or Chef salad for lunch, or a juicy burger with crispy fries for dinner. And of course, a hand-dipped chocolate milkshake for dessert. In addition to its delicious food, The Grand Diner is known for its friendly staff who make you feel welcome and at home. Step back in time and enjoy one of America's best retro diners in the Mitten.

Vintage Hamburger Diners and Michigan's First Drive-in Restaurant