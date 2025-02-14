There are plenty of spots in Michigan to grab a quick bite for breakfast. But if you're looking for a restaurant serving scratch-made breakfast or a savory brunch, you'll find it at one spot named the best breakfast and brunch joint in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Breakfast & Brunch' In The State

Lovefood found the best restaurants in the nation where you can enjoy the most important meal of the day or stretch it out into a leisurely brunch. One Michigan gem with 2 locations serves traditional and creative twists that are sure to satisfy.

Dime Store in Detroit and Rochester Hills makes the list for its cozy atmosphere and consistently delicious food. Lovefood says:

The reputation of this Detroit brunch bar precedes it and one glance at the mouth-watering menu is enough to see why. Since it opened downtown in 2014, Dime Store has been dishing out tasty eggs Benedict, omelets, waffles, and French toast. Looking for something with that extra oomph? Check the chef's specials for creative and consistently delicious dishes.

Customers love the cheesesteak benny with shaved ribeye, locally grown mushrooms, onion, and American cheese on an English muffin. Or try the Duck Bop Hash with house-confit duck leg, Korean BBQ sauce, spinach, onion, pickled veggies, and sriracha. Brunch isn't complete without something to sip on like the Peach Mimosa or an Espresso Martini.

Don't miss the best breakfast and brunch joint in Michigan at the Dime Store in Detroit and Rochester Hills.

