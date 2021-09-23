Michigan Beach Named One Of The Best Skinny Dipping Spots In The World

I would have never guessed that one of the top skinny dipping beaches in the world would be right here in the State of Michigan. A site called MyDatingAdviser.com decided to attempt to determine the best nude beaches for skinny dipping.

Their methodology was as follows:

MyDatingAdviser.com compared 100 of the most popular skinny dipping locations across four key dimensions: 1) Beach Quality, 2) Weather, 3) Safety and 4) Hotel Cost.

If you wish to see more details about their methodologies you can go to the MyDatingAdviser.com website and find out. My bet is most will not care about their methodology and are wondering why I still have not told you where this Michigan beach is.

The 31st best skinny dipping beach in the world and the 3rd best in the United States is in the Upper Peninsula. In fact, it is in Ontonagon Michigan. Ontonagon Is far west of Marquette Michigan.

The 3rd best in the U.S. and 31st in the world to skinny dip is in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. According to their website, the Park is “60,000-acres…home to a 35,000-acre old-growth forest, roaring waterfalls, miles of rivers and streams, 90-plus miles of hiking trails, a modern and rustic campground, backcountry camping, the Lake Superior shoreline” and we can not add the 31st best beach to skinny dip in the world.

Before you drive up there, at this point it probably would not be worth it until next summer, especially for guys, the water is extremely cold. You need to know that it is illegal to be naked in public in the State of Michigan According to Michigan Penal Code Act 328 of 1931 which states that “a person shall not knowingly make any open or indecent exposure of his or her person or of the person of another”. Breaking this law is “punishable by imprisonment for not more than 1 year, or a fine of not more than $1,000.00, or both”

That said if you are ever that far north and west in the U.P. close to Ontonagon, you might want to find that beach and take a dip if no one else is around or at least certain people are not around.