Summertime in Michigan calls for soaking up the sunshine with a day at the beach. Fortunately, we don't have to drive to another state for the best beaches in the nation as Michigan was just named America's 'beach champ' with one community named the best beach town to visit for a perfect day trip.

Michigan Community Named 'Best Beach Town' Perfect For A Day Trip

Thrillist recently put Michigan at the top of the list of states to enjoy a day at the beach, saying, 'Michigan is proof that you don’t need an ocean to reign as America’s contiguous beach queen.' Thrillist not only picked Michigan as the state with the best beach towns but there's also one crowned 'grandest beach town of all'

Thrillist highlights 15 of Michigan's best beach towns, but says Grand Haven is the perfect place to slip on your sandals, lace up your swimsuit, and hit the waves:

It has a big, beautiful, sugar-sand beach at Grand Haven State Park with a lighthouse pier, where people may or may not take thermos cocktails out to sit on the edge and see if they get knocked off by the massive waves. The state park is among Michigan's best, and the beach was named AAA's favorite in the state.

And Grand Haven offers plenty to do away from the beach as well. Enjoy delicious food and drink in the downtown area, or take in the incredible views of nature with plenty of places for hiking and biking. And don't miss a breathtaking sunset while walking the beach.

Add the best beach town in Michigan to your list of places to visit this summer in the Great Lakes State.

