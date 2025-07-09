Michigan Beaches Are Not Real? TikTok Clip Goes Viral

Michigan Beaches Are Not Real? TikTok Clip Goes Viral

@jenni.mah via Tiktok/Canva

Have we been wrong this whole time?

If so, that's news to me! A viral Tiktok video has sparked a heated debate among Michiganders and beach-goers across the nation who are wondering:

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

What's the true definition of a beach?

When Tiktok user @Jenni.Maha's video came across my feed I couldn't believe what I was hearing. Jenni, who clearly feels very passionately about the Great Lakes, was describing an interaction with a new resident who has only been in our lovely state for a few weeks.

The transplant in question was curious to know why Jenni referred to Michigan's sandy coastline as "beaches" when they don't technically touch the ocean:

She's like 'There's no ocean that means they're not beaches'....we decided not to be friends, so...

So, what makes a beach a beach then?

Dead End Beach - Google Maps Street View
loading...

Jenni claims that after a quick search she's learned technically Michigan's beaches are "metroparks" but I don't believe that's exactly true. While bigger cities like Detroit maintain a regional systems of parks, some with water access, which are referred to as metroparks that's not quite the same as a beach.

According to Google's Oxford Languages a beach is defined as,

a strip of land covered with sand, pebbles, or small stones at the edge of a body of water, especially by the ocean between high- and low-water marks

So, technically the beaches of the Great Lakes fit that definition as it doesn't exclude lakes. Here's what fiery Michiganders had to say in the comments section:

  • "That girl obviously hasn't visited a Lake Michigan beach." - Julie's Husband
  • "They’re still beaches lol metro parks aren’t a landform, they’re a political boundary on a map" - Kaitdashian
  • "The Great Lakes aren't lakes - they're inland seas and DO have beaches." - Angel

In the end, Jenni says she blocked this person who dared question the legitimacy of Michigan's beaches-- and I think that's for the best.

The Average Cost of a Beach Day on Lake Michigan

From gas to parking to snacks consider these costs when planning your next trek over to the Lake Michigan coastline.

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

These Are the Michigan Cities with the Most Interesting Coastlines

In many locations around Michigan being on one of the Great Lakes is a point of pride. They often host vacationers annually looking to enjoy what the state has to offer. But which cities truly have the most interesting coastlines? These are our picks.

Gallery Credit: Eric Meier

Filed Under: beach, Lake Michigan, summer, tiktok
Categories: Articles, Videos

More From WKFR