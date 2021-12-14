Michigan Auto Insurance: Up By 150,000

Auto insurance coverage is on the rise in Michigan, following no-fault reforms. On Tuesday, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan announced more than 150,000 drivers who previously didn’t have auto insurance have purchased it since reforms to Michigan’s no-fault system took effect, last summer.

According to a press release from Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications, of the 155,170 drivers, more than 66,000 were driving without any car insurance for three years or more. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 1 in 4 Michigan drivers didn’t have car insurance in 2019.

“The fact that more drivers can finally afford car insurance and are getting it for the first time — or for the first time in several years — is further proof auto no-fault reforms are working,” said IAM Executive Director Erin McDonough. “For the first time in eight years, Michigan is no longer the most expensive state to insure a car. Premiums are down 27%, according to insure.com. We want to thank lawmakers for staying the course on these reforms so more people could afford car insurance.”

Not surprisingly, much of the increase in auto insurance coverage is attributable to prices. Since reforms took effect on July 2, 2020, Michigan drivers have saved $1 billion on Michigan Catastrophic Claims (MCCA) fees alone, which is on top of any savings on their premiums. On Monday, Governor Whitmer gave auto insurance companies until May 9th, to refund $400 to all insured drivers.

Michiganders who have not yet purchased car insurance should do so before the end of the year. The amnesty period for Michiganders to purchase auto insurance without penalty ends on Jan. 1, 2022.